Man Robbing Elderly Relative Stabbed Caretaker In Waldorf, Shot By K9 Officer: Sheriff

Thomas James Roberts, Jr. was hospitalized on Friday, Sept. 13 following an investigation that was launched earlier this week after an incident involving he, a relative, and the relative's caregiver.

According to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 8, officers were called to Bassford Road to investigate a reported stabbing.

Investigators say that Roberts was in the process of stealing a wallet from an elderly relative, and when a caregiver inside the home attempted to intervene, he brandished a large knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The caregiver was airlifted to an area hospital with what were described as serious injuries, and after taking the wallet, Roberts fled the area in his relative's stolen vehicle.

Warrants were then issued for first- and second-degree assault, theft, and unlawful taking of a vehicle.

The probe led the sheriff's office to the 14700 block of Bassford Road in Waldorf shortly before noon on Friday, where it was determined that Roberts was inside a home.

Once they learned of Roberts' whereabouts, officers established a perimeter outside the home, at which point the 28-year-old came outside and fled into the woods with an unleashed police K9 fast on his heels.

According to the sheriff's office, when the K9 attempted to apprehend Roberts - who was still in possession of the weapon - the dog's handler fired his weapon, striking him once in the stomach.

A knife was recovered at the scene of the officer-involved shooting. Officers provided first aid to Roberts until he could be taken to an area hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The K9 was evaluated and found to be unharmed.

Charges against Roberts are pending. Check Daily Voice for updates.

