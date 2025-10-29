Man Killed, Another Hurt In Targeted Shooting Outside Waldorf Gas Station: Sheriff

Detectives were called early on Wednesday, Oct. 29 to the parking lot of the Westlake Dash-In on Smallwood Drive to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was rushed to an area hospital.

A spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that investigators believe the shooting was potentially targeted at a group of individuals standing near the gas pumps.

No additional details were released on Wednesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

