Man Bites Woman, Dog Bites Man During Violent Waldorf Assault, Sheriff Says

Officers responded to a home on Sherman Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, for a domestic assault in progress involving a man, woman, and a dog.

Inside the home, officials say the officers found a woman in the hallway with severe facial injuries, police said.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Joshua Aaron Carter, was attempting to hide in a bedroom and was closing the door when officers arrived, though they were able to de-escalate the situation and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators say Carter choked the woman and then bit her face, causing a severe injury to her nose and septum, and during the assault, Carter’s dog turned on him, biting him multiple times on his legs and arm.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, while Carter was treated for his dog bites before being booked into the Charles County Detention Center on a first-degree assault charge.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, a judge ordered Carter held without bond.

