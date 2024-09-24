Man Assaulted Victim With Shotgun, Fired Shot In Air Around Children In Hughesville: Sheriff

Hughesville resident Brandon Wayne Blitch, 38, was arrested on Monday night following the probe into reports of shots fired inside an area home.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called at around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 23 to the 13000 block of Meadow Court in Hughesville to investigate the incident.

Investigators say that Blitch fired a round into the air while officers were en route to the home, and when they arrived, they found him peeking from the back of a parked car in the driveway.

First responders then ordered Blitch to step away from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody without further incident and a shotgun was found next to the vehicle.

According to the initial investigation, Blitch struck one person in the face with a gun and made threats to shoot everyone in the home before firing the single round into the air while standing in the driveway.

At the time, there were three minors inside of the home.

During the subsequent investigation, investigators recovered six guns from inside the home. Blitch was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered that Blitch be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.