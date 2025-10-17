Detectives say the group targeted victims wearing designer clothing and other high-end items, robbing them at gunpoint across the Waldorf area in a wild September spree that ended with five arrests and a haul of guns, stolen fashion, and charges fit for a crime show.

Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24, investigators say several victims reported being approached by armed suspects who brandished firearms and snatched luxury clothes and personal items.

By Oct. 7, detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Robbery Unit executed six search warrants in Waldorf. Three juveniles — two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested and charged as adults, police said.

Evidence tying the suspects to the string of armed robberies was recovered at the homes.

Detectives later obtained a warrant for Kyjuan Marquie Guffey, 21, of Waldorf, who was tracked down and arrested on Oct. 9 in La Plata, according to the sheriff's office.

The fifth suspect — a 15-year-old — was caught soon after when a Prince George’s County police officer stopped him during an unrelated incident in Oxon Hill.

Investigators said the teen was found carrying a stolen 9mm handgun, reported missing to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office back in July 2025.

He was taken into custody and detained by the Department of Juvenile Services.

All five suspects now face armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and theft charges.

Detectives are still investigating whether this “designer crew” may be linked to other robberies across the region.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.