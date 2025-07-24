A Maryland teen accused of beating and choking a woman took off running half-naked with a loaded ghost gun and over a pound of weed, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Ky-Mari Monte Bowman, 18, was arrested around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 18, after a patrol officer spotted a woman running from a man in a car near Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf, authorities said.

As the officer approached, Bowman sped off, struck a curb, and disabled the vehicle, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

He bailed out with a red backpack, ran into the woods, and was found a short time later hiding under porch steps on Bel Aire Court — naked, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies recovered his discarded clothes, and it was clear why Bowman ran.

While investigating, deputies at the scene recovered more than $1,000 in cash, and found the backpack nearby. Inside, officers located a polymer 80 ghost gun, 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the incident started when Bowman and the victim got into an argument.

During the fight, Bowman allegedly punched her multiple times in the face and abdomen, then grabbed her by the hair, tried to drag her back to the car, pressed her against a fence, and choked her.

Bowman was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated assault;

Multiple firearm violations;

Illegal possession of a ghost gun;

Drug possession violations.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.