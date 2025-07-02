Troopers from the La Plata Barrack were called just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, to the northbound lanes of Maryland Route 210, just north of Route 225 in Bryans Road.

When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Kory Branson, of Bryans Road, lying in the roadway, officials said. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say Branson was trying to cross Route 210 when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver stayed on the scene.

No charges are being filed, state police said later on Wednesday morning.

The crash shut down northbound Route 210 for more than two hours. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland highway officials assisted on the scene.

It remains under investigation.

