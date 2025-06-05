Kolbey Cooper, 22, pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 5, to misconduct in office and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

The charges stem from a March 28, 2025 indictment handed down by a Charles County Grand Jury. Cooper, who had worked at the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) for two years, was indicted on:

Two counts of sexual contact with an incarcerated individual;

Two counts of fourth-degree sex offense;

Delivering contraband (an e-cigarette) to a person in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began in early February, after correctional officers reported “potentially inappropriate conversations” between Cooper and a female inmate.

Supervisors at CCDC launched an internal probe and discovered Cooper and the inmate had been communicating through written notes, officials said. The case was then referred to the Criminal Investigations Division in coordination with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Detectives determined the pair had inappropriate physical contact in a hallway, according to investigators.

Cooper was immediately suspended after the allegations surfaced, and he was later arrested on March 28. He appeared before a judge on March 31 and was released on electronic monitoring.

Before entering his plea, Cooper resigned from the Charles County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office confirmed in the June 5 update.

“With this guilty plea, this former corrections officer has been held accountable by our agency and the legal process,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry said. “We remain committed to maintaining the integrity of our correctional system and the public’s trust.”

An administrative investigation is still ongoing by the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

