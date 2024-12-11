Kitchen Nightmare: Grease Fire Burns Victim, Damages Maryland Apartment

The fire broke out Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 3:36 p.m., inside a two-story apartment on Plummber Drive in St Michaels, according to officials.

Authorities say the victim was cooking when grease in a pot ignited after its contents spilled over. The fire spread quickly, and the resident suffered burns while trying to remove the flaming pot from the building.

Smoke alarms were activated, alerting the occupants, and a team of 15 firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire, bringing it under control within 10 minutes.

Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $200,000, investigators said. The fire was ruled accidental and originated in the kitchen, officials confirmed.

No arrests were made, and no other injuries were reported.

