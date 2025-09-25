Charles County deputies said Kingsley Ikechukewu Okafor, 30, of Lanham, was arrested in Waldorf on Monday, Sept. 22, after swiping a vehicle left running at a pump and leading officers on a chase.

The drama started around 11:55 p.m. at a station in the 11500 block of Berry Road, when the victim went inside to pay and came back to find his car gone.

Deputies spotted the stolen ride about 30 minutes later in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of Crain Highway. When they moved in, Okafor floored it, deputies said.

The chase ended on Jefferson Farm Road, where Okafor finally surrendered. Inside the stolen car, police said they found two bulldogs riding shotgun.

Both pups were secured safely, while Okafor was booked on charges that include motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding.

The investigation is ongoing.

