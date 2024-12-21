Kidnapping Call Leads To Fatal Police Shooting Of Masked Man In Charles County: Sheriff

Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 to a home on the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive after receiving a 911 call from a man reporting that he had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

"The address was known to law enforcement," according to the agency.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by a man inside the house wearing a mask, and responding officers gave multiple commands for the person to surrender, which fell on deaf ears.

The man then left the house into an open garage, where he again ignored verbal commands from first responders and "verbally indicated he was armed" while threatening the officers.

According to investigators, the man then "intentionally positioned his body in a shooting stance," and three officers discharged their firearms.

The man was killed and officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived while others checked the home to locate another possible victim - though no one was found.

He was rushed by paramedics to an area hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) is now investigating the shooting. Officials said the circumstances of the interaction are still under review.

Some of the deputies were wearing body cameras that captured the incident, according to authorities. The IID stated that the footage would typically be released within 20 business days, though delays may occur to allow witness interviews or shield civilian identities.

The names of the man and the officers involved are expected to be released within two business days unless protocol requires an extension, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

