Keyon Slaughter, 28, of Waldorf, admitted to second-degree murder while armed in the 2022 killing of Dana Bailey Jr., who was shot once in the chest after discovering an affair between his wife and Slaughter, the US Attorney’s Office said.

This week, federal officials say that Slaughter was sentenced to 16 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to investigators, on the morning of Dec. 5, 2022, Slaughter entered Bailey’s apartment on E Street SE and confronted him about the relationship.

He then pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and fired one round into Bailey’s chest before fleeing the District — eventually turning up in North Carolina.

Federal prosecutors said Bailey’s wife — who was also indicted — pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in connection to the case.

Slaughter entered his guilty plea in DC Superior Court on Friday, June 20, under an agreement calling for 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Officials noted Slaughter was on supervised probation for a 2019 armed robbery conviction in Charles County at the time of the killing.

He was arrested in July 2023 and has been held without bond since.

