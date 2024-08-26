Waldorf resident Jason Raymond Castro, Jr. is behind bars following his arrest on Saturday and initial court appearance on Monday, Aug. 26, officials say.

Officers on patrol at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 24 spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of Thomas Hardy Place in Waldorf, and while approaching, detected the odor of cannabis.

Investigators say that while investigating, Castro took off on foot before being quickly apprehended and found in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband.

Castro was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, handgun in a car, and a handgun on person. Everyone else was released.

On Monday, the judge ordered that Castro remain detained at the detention center. No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

