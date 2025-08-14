Mostly Cloudy 93°

Judge Frees ‘Known Shoplifter,’ Two Others After $4K Charles County Store Heist: Sheriff

A “known shoplifter” with a rap sheet of previous thefts totaling over $20,000 and two alleged accomplices were back on the street less than a day after being caught in a $4,000 shoplifting bust in Maryland.

(clockwise from top left): Darwin Jones, Sommara Middleton, Sheldon White, and Ashanti McClam.

 Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
The stolen merchandise that was recovered in Charles County.

 Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office said the arrests happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, when loss prevention employees at a business in the 3300 block of Western Parkway in Waldorf spotted two women and a man filling carts and reusable shopping bags with merchandise from a two-page “shopping list” of items to steal.

One of the suspects was immediately recognized as a “known shoplifter with previous thefts from the business totaling over $20,000,” the sheriff’s office said.

When officers arrived, the group bolted — running out the back fire door and toward waiting getaway transportation. 

Officers already staged in the area nabbed one man, stopped a woman inside, and caught a third as she tried to jump into a waiting car across the street.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Sheldon White, 39, Washington, DC — charged with felony theft; active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court;

  • Ashanti Darnesha McClam, 22, Oxon Hill — charged with felony theft; two active arrest warrants; in possession of narcotics;
  • Sommora Therlasa Middleton, 29, Washington, DC — charged with felony theft and possession of narcotics;
  • Darwin Marquette Jones, 34, Washington, DC — driver; charged with theft scheme.

Recovered merchandise included household goods, cleaning supplies, car waxes, apparel, purses, jewelry, hardware, and patio décor worth over $4,000, deputies said. 

A search warrant on the getaway car turned up more suspected stolen items, another list targeting smartphones, headphones, and other specific merchandise — plus narcotics. Additional charges are pending.

Despite the arrests — and active warrants for multiple suspects — the sheriff’s office says three were released by a judge the next day. 

On Aug. 4, a district court commissioner released White on a $500 unsecured bond, Middleton on personal recognizance, and Jones on personal recognizance. 

McClam remains held without bond.

