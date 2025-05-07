Joseph Leon Young, 62, of Indian Head, was arrested after deputies stopped him shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 2, in the area of Route 210 and South Poplar Lane, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

As the deputy approached, Young “was observed taking what appeared to be crack cocaine out of his pockets and concealing a handgun under his seat,” police said.

Deputies recovered multiple baggies of crack cocaine from the vehicle, and the gun turned out to be a replica pellet pistol designed to appear nearly identical to a real firearm.

The tags on the car weren’t even registered to that vehicle — they belonged to a completely different one.

Young was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and several motor vehicle violations.

