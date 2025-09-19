A Charles County jury found Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Arick Jordan Jackson in Waldorf, officials announced Friday, Sept. 19.

Prosecutors say that on the night of Sept. 10, 2021, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate reports of gunshots in an apartment breezeway in Waldorf.

There, they found Jackson with a fatal gunshot wound in the back.

Investigators later uncovered surveillance video showing Jackson speaking with Stringer before the shooting.

Moments later, Stringer returned to the breezeway, racked a gun, and chased Jackson before firing the fatal shot, prosecutors said.

The evidence that tied Stringer to the crime? A red plastic cup.

Prosecutors said Stringer left the cup on the ground before the shooting. His fingerprints and DNA on the cup identified him as the killer.

Stringer fled the scene with Darius Delonte Newman, who drove him away. Newman was later sentenced to 1,172 days in prison for accessory after the fact – first-degree murder.

According to Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington, Stringer was convicted after a four-day trial of first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and related charges.

Stringer now faces life plus 35 years in prison when he is sentenced on Friday, Sept. 26.

