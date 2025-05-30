The 26-year-old Beltsville resident is heading to prison after being convicted in a brazen armed robbery at a Sunoco Gas Mart in Waldorf, where he held a cashier at gunpoint and stole nearly $500 — plus the victim’s phone.

On Thursday, May 29, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William Greer Jr. sentenced Bryant to 9 years in prison, including 5 years without parole, followed by 5 years of supervised probation, according to State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

The sentence follows an Aug. 2, 2024, jury conviction after a five-day trial.

The charges stem from a Jan. 9, 2024, robbery at the Sunoco Gas Mart on Crain Highway in Waldorf, officials said.

Just after 6 a.m., Bryant walked in, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk, and handed him a brown plastic bag, demanding cash.

When the drawer opened, Bryant reached over the counter, grabbed $494, took the clerk’s cell phone, and ran — but left the plastic bag behind.

Investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office processed the bag and found fingerprints that matched Bryant.

Surveillance footage captured the incident and showed him arriving and fleeing in a Mitsubishi Outlander with a broken passenger-side mirror — a vehicle later found outside Bryant’s mother’s home.

Cell site data also placed Bryant’s phone at the scene.

Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse called the robbery “brazen” and said it “victimize(ed) not only that particular cashier but also impacts the business itself, other businesses within Charles County, and the whole community.”

Bryant had also been arrested in connection with another armed robbery the night before, at Pizza Boli’s in White Plains, according to earlier reports.

His sentence includes 20 years for armed robbery (with all but 5 suspended), 20 years for use of a firearm in a violent crime (all but 5 suspended, consecutive), 5 years for illegal possession of a firearm (all suspended), and 20 years for conspiracy to commit armed robbery (all suspended).

He will serve 9 years total.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.