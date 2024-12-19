Jackpot To-Go: $50K Powerball Win Shakes Up Waldorf Woman's Dinner Plans

The bank employee, who decided to remain anonymous, was enjoying a meal at a restaurant last week when a routine ticket scan changed her evening—and her plans.

For the better.

While waiting for her food, she decided to check a pile of Lottery tickets she’d been holding onto, explaining that while she only plays once in awhile, she tends to hang off on checking her tickets until there is "a solid handful."

While waiting for her meal, she realized that the eatery doubled as a Lottery retailer, so while she was waiting, she said that she decided to scam a pile of tickets.

The first ticket she scanned, a $2 quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Oct. 19 drawing, revealed the life-altering prize.

“It was such a surprise. It just came out of nowhere,” the Waldorf resident said to Lottery officials. “I was so excited that I had to get out of there.”

Without missing a beat, she switched her order to carryout and dashed home to process the good news.

“The last thing on my mind was eating,” she added.

The lucky winner says she’ll use her winnings to pay off bills and plans to travel with what’s left.

On her possible list of destinations? A return trip to Jimmie’s Paddock on Crain Highway in White Plains, where she purchased her winning ticket.

