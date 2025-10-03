Port Tobacco resident Jack Eugene Fullerton has been indicted and arrested following a probe into a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Late last year, officials say that detectives were tipped off about someone in the county who was downloading child porn, prompting the investigation that resulted in Fullerton's arrest.

Investigators say that during a search of Fullerton's home, officers seized his devices.

"After a tedious review of digital evidence recovered, the CCSO’s digital forensics examiners uncovered more than 10,000 images of child pornography on Fullerton’s electronic devices," a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

The case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury, and late last month, Fullerton was indicted on charges of knowingly accessing and viewing child pornography and more than 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Fullerton was not immediately found.

Officials said that Judicial Services received the indictment and began looking for him after learning he had since moved to Mechanicsville.

Fullerton was located and arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and the following day, a judge ordered that he could be released on electronic monitoring.

No details about his next court appearance have been released.

