Homicide Mystery: Charles County Man Found Dead In Field Near Home: Sheriff (Developing)

Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18 to the 6800 block of Swann Gate Place after receiving a report of a body in a field, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Paul Sherwood Swann, 60, lived in a nearby house, police said.

Swann’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide.

No motive has been established, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.

