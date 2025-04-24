Gun Found In Westlake High School Student’s Backpack During Pot Investigation: Sheriff

A student at Westlake High School in Charles County is in custody after school staff and deputies investigating him for possessing cannabis found a handgun in his backpack, officials confirmed Thursday morning.

The incident unfolded early on April 24, though authorities have not specified the exact time. No one was injured, and there were no threats of violence, the sheriff's office said.

"The gun was not displayed, and there were no threats of violence as part of this event,” a department spokesperson emphasized in a statement.

Officials say the student was already being investigated for suspected cannabis possession when the weapon was discovered.

The student was taken into custody without incident. His name has not been released due to the ongoing investigation and juvenile privacy laws.

Some members of the community took to social media calling for a harsh punishment, though their hopes were not high.

"Automatic expulsion. Schools are a no drug no weapon zone. Their parents should have to homeschool if they want their kids to have an education," one person wrote.

Another added "Bringing a gun to school IS A THREAT OF VIOLENCE!! That student put every child in that school in danger and should NEVER be allowed back!"

Others called for the teen to be held accountable for what one person described as "a threat of violence."

"Nothing will happen to him through the board of education," one post read. "Nothing will happen to him through the juvenile justice system.

"He will continue to reoffend and probably continue down this path in his adult life primarily because there is no accountability for actions."

Another added, "Kids need to be held accountable. Parents need to be charged and so should their kid. This is pathetic."

The sheriff’s office says additional details will be shared as they become available.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

