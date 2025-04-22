Gun Fired In Billingsley Elementary School Belonged To Visiting Relative, Police Say

Investigators in Charles County have wrapped their probe into the April 10 firearm incident at Billingsley Elementary School and confirmed the gun did not belong to the student who brought it.

Instead, detectives determined the firearm “belonged to a relative of the student who was visiting from out of town,” the sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday, April 22.

The gun went off during school hours, and although no one was hurt, it prompted an immediate lockdown and community-wide concern.

Sheriff’s officials say they’ve turned the findings over to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, and possible charges are now under consideration.

The sheriff’s office did not name the relative or indicate what charges may be filed.

The original incident shocked parents and led to a full-scale response from law enforcement and school staff, who praised the student for immediately reporting the gun to a teacher.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.