Charles County resident Gabrielle Wareham, 27, of Port Tobacco, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on Friday, Sept. 5, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Carol Road in Port Tobacco, when investigators say a UTV left the roadway, hit multiple objects and struck an embankment before coming to a stop.

The 30-year-old driver was flown from the scene with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, deputies said.

Wareham was pronounced dead by first responders.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is handling the investigation, officials said.

The case will then be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

