Fugitive Daniel "Danny" Ball Located, Arrested In Maryland

One fugitive is in custody, but a second remains at large as the search in Southern Maryland continues.

Austin Brent Leaman and Jerome Ball

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff / Charles County Sheriff
Daniel Jerome Ball

 Photo Credit: Charles County
Austin Brent Leaman

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Daniel "Danny" Ball, 55, who had several warrants out for failure to appear in court for felony theft, as well as new charges related to several shoplifting incidents has been located and arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that Ball has used force to avoid apprehension in previous thefts.

He had also been wanted in St. Mary's County on five open warrants.

While the search for Ball reached its conclusion, the hunt is still on for Austin Brent Leaman, who is wanted in St. Mary's County on four open warrants.

Leaman was described as being Black, 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Leaman's whereabouts has been asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-3333.

to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.

