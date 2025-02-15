Daniel "Danny" Ball, 55, who had several warrants out for failure to appear in court for felony theft, as well as new charges related to several shoplifting incidents has been located and arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that Ball has used force to avoid apprehension in previous thefts.

He had also been wanted in St. Mary's County on five open warrants.

While the search for Ball reached its conclusion, the hunt is still on for Austin Brent Leaman, who is wanted in St. Mary's County on four open warrants.

Leaman was described as being Black, 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Leaman's whereabouts has been asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-3333.

