Franklin Argueta-Marquez, 28, who has no fixed address, was wanted in connection to two counts of rape and sexual offense of a 13-year-old he met online when she was 12, officials say.

Argueta-Marquez first reached out to the victim by contacting her through direct messaging on a social media app, according to investigators. He engaged in friendly conversations, and after a few weeks, he was able to convince her to sneak out of her house.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that Argueta-Marquez would park near the teen's home, and she would go to his car, where he eventually sexually assaulted her.

The teen's parents later learned about the situation, and they contacted the police. Argueta-Marquez was identified as the suspect in March, when he was indicted on the charges.

An arrest warrant was issued, but Argueta-Marquez had already left the country. He was arrested when he returned to Arizona and was extradited to Charles County in late May.

Sheriff Troy Berry said this case is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to talk with their children about online safety.

“Keeping your child safe online is just as important as their safety in the real world. Regularly checking their cell phone and computer activity, including social media, can help prevent cyberbullying, online predators, and exposure to harmful content," he said.

Argueta-Marquez was driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, at the time he assaulted the victim, officials said.He previously lived in Beltsville.

No other victims have been identified.

