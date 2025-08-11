Four Children, Two Adults Killed As Raging Waldorf House Fire Traps Victims Inside

The blaze broke out around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North in Waldorf, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Charles County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive and found two adult occupants had escaped unharmed. They were told as many as six others were still inside, but deputies were forced back by heavy smoke and flames, officials said.

Firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments arrived within minutes and immediately upgraded the incident to two alarms.

Crews worked to knock down the flames while searching for victims.

Another occupant returned home while firefighters were on the scene, though two adults and four children were found dead inside, investigators said.

K9 “Taylor,” the Calvert K-9 Search Team, and the Charles County Collapse Team assisted at the scene due to extensive structural damage. Investigators determined the fire started on an enclosed porch on the right side of the home.

“This is an unimaginable loss for the community,” acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said. “Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this heartbreaking event. In times like this, we must come together to support one another and remember the importance of fire safety in our homes.”

The cause remains under investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the victims’ identities and determine the exact cause of death.

