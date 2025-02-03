Former Student Had Replica Weapons On Mattawoman Middle School Campus, Sheriff Says

The incident happened on Monday, Feb. 3, at around 10:20 a.m., when a minor was spotted walking outside Mattawoman Middle School during class hours, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators escorted the juvenile to the office, where they provided a false name multiple times.

As staff and a school resource officer attempted to identify them, an administrator searched the minor's backpack and found an airsoft gun resembling a revolver.

At that point, the juvenile ran outside but was quickly apprehended.

A second airsoft gun, resembling a semi-automatic handgun, was found hidden in their pants leg, police said.

Investigators later identified the juvenile as a former Mattawoman Middle School student who now attends a different school. It was unclear why they were on campus at the time.

The juvenile was charged under Maryland law with:

Possession of a weapon on school property;

Trespassing;

Providing a false statement.

A parent was contacted and responded to the school, and the juvenile also faces disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.

