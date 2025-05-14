Mostly Cloudy 73°

Florida Man Left Loaded Gun In Car—9-Year-Old Took It To Charles County School, Sheriff Says

A Florida man who left his loaded gun in a car before a 9-year-old brought it to school — where it later discharged inside a Maryland classroom — is now facing charges, police announced.

The gun went off at Billingsley Elementary School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Charles County Sheriff's Office
The gun recovered from a student at Billingsley Elementary School

 Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Billingsley Elementary School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Phillip McRay Bright, 68, of Crestview, Florida, has been charged in connection with the April 10 firearm incident at Billingsley Elementary School in Waldorf, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the 9-year-old student accidentally fired the gun inside a classroom after stashing it in his backpack days earlier. 

No one was injured, but the incident sparked a lockdown and community-wide concern.

Detectives determined the gun belonged to Bright, a relative who had been visiting the family from Florida.

According to the investigation, Bright was preparing to take the student to school sometime before April 5.

Authorities say the child got into the vehicle before Bright did, opened the center console looking for candy, and found the loaded gun. 

The child then placed the weapon in a backpack.

Bright didn’t realize the gun was missing until April 5, when he reported it stolen to Prince George’s County Police after leaving a carwash in Hillcrest Heights, police said.

It wasn’t until after the gun went off at Billingsley Elementary that investigators learned the student had the firearm the entire time.

Bright has been charged with: 

  • Two counts of wearing, carrying, or transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle;
  • Storing a loaded firearm in a location accessible to a minor;
  • Contributing to the conditions of a child’s delinquency. 

He is being held without bond.

to follow Daily Voice Waldorf

