Florida Man Left Loaded Gun In Car—9-Year-Old Took It To Charles County School, Sheriff Says

Phillip McRay Bright, 68, of Crestview, Florida, has been charged in connection with the April 10 firearm incident at Billingsley Elementary School in Waldorf, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the 9-year-old student accidentally fired the gun inside a classroom after stashing it in his backpack days earlier.

No one was injured, but the incident sparked a lockdown and community-wide concern.

Detectives determined the gun belonged to Bright, a relative who had been visiting the family from Florida.

According to the investigation, Bright was preparing to take the student to school sometime before April 5.

Authorities say the child got into the vehicle before Bright did, opened the center console looking for candy, and found the loaded gun.

The child then placed the weapon in a backpack.

Bright didn’t realize the gun was missing until April 5, when he reported it stolen to Prince George’s County Police after leaving a carwash in Hillcrest Heights, police said.

It wasn’t until after the gun went off at Billingsley Elementary that investigators learned the student had the firearm the entire time.

Bright has been charged with:

Two counts of wearing, carrying, or transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Storing a loaded firearm in a location accessible to a minor;

Contributing to the conditions of a child’s delinquency.

He is being held without bond.

