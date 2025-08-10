Flames Tear Through Walrdorf Home, Killing Two, Possibly More: Fire Marshal (Developing)

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded with the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding agencies at around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, to the 3000 block of Declaration Court North in Waldorf for reports of a house fire with people trapped inside, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Flames had already consumed much of the structure when crews arrived, prompting an upgrade to a two-alarm response, officials said.

By early afternoon on Sunday, investigators confirmed two fatalities.

“The search continues for additional victims, no other information available at this time,” officials said. Heavy machinery was being brought in to assist with debris removal as part of what fire officials described as an “extended operation.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation, which is standard procedure for any fatal fire, according to officials.

Authorities say more details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

