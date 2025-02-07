Fire Destroys State Highway Administration Facility In Maryland, Investigators Say

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reported that the blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the SHA facility on 111 Safety Drive, according to investigators.

Fire crews from Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding agencies arrived to find heavy flames consuming multiple vehicles and the storage garage where they were parked.

The fire quickly escalated to two alarms, requiring dozens of firefighters to battle the blaze for over an hour and a half before bringing it under control, officials said.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene and have not found evidence of a criminal act but are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigators returned Friday morning to examine potential electrical issues linked to the vehicles parked inside the garage.

No injuries were reported, but the estimated damages include the building, vehicles, equipment, and other property losses, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.