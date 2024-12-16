Felon’s $30K Drug Stash Seized During Waldorf Bust, Sheriff Says

The operation unfolded earlier this month, when members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section executed a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Vane Court.

Inside, officers discovered cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs valued at over $30,000, along with a .357 magnum handgun, investigators said. The suspect, Adrian Carlos Farris, 35, of Waldorf, was taken into custody at the scene.

Farris, a convicted felon barred from owning firearms, was charged with:

Five counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs;

Felon in possession of a firearm;

Other related offenses.

The day after his arrest, a judge ordered Farris to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond, officials said.

