Feds Help Nab Three Fugitives In Waldorf Raid: Guns, Fentanyl, Fake $15K Seized: Sheriff

On Friday, Aug. 22, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked down Earl Tyree Porter, 30, of Waldorf, in the 3000 block of Gallery Place, following a months-long investigation into a reported shooting.

Investigators said Porter was wanted in connection with an April 14 shooting on October Place, where a man was shot multiple times in the chest, but survived his injuries.

During the investigation, Porter was identified as the primary suspect, according to the sheriff's office. "Due to (his) transient lifestyle," the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was contacted to assist in locating him, offiicals noted.

On Aug. 22, members of the task force and US Marshals Special Operations Group served a warrant at the Waldorf home, where they found Porter, Damon Justin Dancy, 30, and Dnai Collins, 26, inside.

Further investigation revealed that Dancy had three active warrants through Charles County, and Collins had an active warrant as a fugitive from justice through Fairfax County.

All three are suspected gang members, the US Marshals Service said.

During a search of the Waldorf home, investigators seized:

Two stolen semi-automatic handguns;

$15,600 in counterfeit $100 bills;

14 pressed fentanyl pills;

Approximately .2 grams of crack cocaine;

Six grams of cocaine HCL in packaging;

Other evidence, including controlled dangerous substances.

Porter was charged with attempted first-degree murder and related offenses. A judge ordered him held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 25, a judge ordered Dancy released on electronic monitoring and Collins released on personal recognizance.

