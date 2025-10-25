Fake Receipts, Real Arrests: Men Nabbed In $11K Waldorf Home Depot Heists, Sheriff Says

Two men are accused of pulling off a months-long Home Depot theft spree that racked up more than $11,000 in stolen goods from the Waldorf store, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Darrell Lee Anderson, 63, of Washington, DC, and Clifton Eugene Ratliff, 58, of Temple Hills, turned the home improvement chain into their personal warehouse.

Investigators said the duo loaded up carts with flooring, lighting, molding, sinks, and even a refrigerator before walking out the doors with fake paperwork claiming the items had been prepaid.

The sheriff’s office said the thefts stretched across five separate incidents beginning in July 2025.

Detectives caught up with Anderson on Sept. 9, when they spotted him “preparing to commit another theft.” He was arrested on the spot, and a search of his vehicle turned up evidence from the earlier heists, police said.

That led investigators to Ratliff, who was arrested on Oct. 16, according to the sheriff's office.

Anderson was released on a $2,000 bond, while Ratliff walked free on personal recognizance.

The Neighborhood Enforcement Team continues to investigate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.