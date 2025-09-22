A Few Clouds 77°

Emanuel Simmons Accused Of Maryland 'Peeping Tom' Incident

A Maryland man accused of peering through a Waldorf apartment window while committing an indecent act was released from jail just one day after turning himself in, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office charged Emanuel Jermaine Simmons, 42, of Hughesville, in connection with an incident earlier this month, authorities announced on Monday.

Police said a caller reported seeing a man outside a ground-floor apartment at around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heritage Place. 

The suspect was observed “looking through a bedroom window while engaging in an indecent act,” the sheriff’s office said.

A witness recorded the encounter and described the suspect’s getaway vehicle. Detectives later identified Simmons, obtained a warrant, and he turned himself in on Sept. 18.

A search warrant executed at his Hughesville residence uncovered evidence linking him to the case, officials said.

Simmons was charged with: trespassing/“Peeping Tom” and indecent exposure.

He was booked at the Charles County Detention Center but on Sept. 19, a judge released Simmons on electronic monitoring/house arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

