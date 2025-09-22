Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office charged Emanuel Jermaine Simmons, 42, of Hughesville, in connection with an incident earlier this month, authorities announced on Monday.

Police said a caller reported seeing a man outside a ground-floor apartment at around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heritage Place.

The suspect was observed “looking through a bedroom window while engaging in an indecent act,” the sheriff’s office said.

A witness recorded the encounter and described the suspect’s getaway vehicle. Detectives later identified Simmons, obtained a warrant, and he turned himself in on Sept. 18.

A search warrant executed at his Hughesville residence uncovered evidence linking him to the case, officials said.

Simmons was charged with: trespassing/“Peeping Tom” and indecent exposure.

He was booked at the Charles County Detention Center but on Sept. 19, a judge released Simmons on electronic monitoring/house arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

