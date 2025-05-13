But 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was gunned down steps from his front door in Waldorf, and now his killer has learned his fate, prosecutors announced.

Elijah Bernard Barnes, 20, of Waldorf, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the 2023 murder of Jackson, a high school student and soon-to-be father, according to Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

“Rajon’s father moved Rajon here to Waldorf for a safer environment and that is just heartbreaking,” Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse told the court.

The sentence, handed down on Monday, May 12, comes after a jury convicted Barnes in March of second-degree murder and related charges.

The deadly shooting happened on Jan. 13, 2023, on Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf, prosecutors said.

Jackson, 17, had just stepped off his school bus and was walking toward his home when Barnes, seated in a silver Toyota Corolla, called him over.

As Jackson approached, Barnes opened fire, shooting him four times in the face and neck, officials said.

Jackson was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Just a month before the murder, Jackson found out he was going to be a dad. Prosecutors said his unborn daughter will now grow up never knowing her father.

“He’s never ever going to be able to meet his daughter. There is real generational trauma in this case – a little girl who will never know her dad, parents who lost a child, grandparents who lost a grandson," Stackhouse added.

The shooting traumatized the entire neighborhood, Stackhouse added, calling Barnes "clearly a danger".

“Executing someone in the middle of the day, when he gets off a school bus, steps away from his home. It just doesn’t get any worse than that.”

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed Barnes and his Toyota Corolla with a missing driver-side hubcap just minutes before the murder, prosecutors said. Additional home surveillance video placed the vehicle at the scene moments later.

After the shooting, Barnes fled the state. Investigators tracked him down five days later in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where he was arrested, officials said.

At sentencing, prosecutors asked for 65 years, but the judge sentenced Barnes to 45 years in prison.

