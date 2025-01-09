Elderly Woman Found Dead After Suspected Kitchen Blaze In Charles County: Fire Marshal

Authorities are piecing together what led to the death of a 94-year-old woman found inside her Hughesville home on Driftwood Place on Thursday in Charles County.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 9, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office and paramedics were called to a local residence to conduct a welfare check after a friend was unable to reach the homeowner for several days.

After making entry, EMS found the homeowner dead inside the residence with burn injuries.

Charles County Sheriff's Office requested deputy state fire marshals to the scene to investigate further.

While the cause remains under investigation, investigators said they cannot rule out the possibility that the woman accidentally ignited her clothing by touching the kitchen stove.

The woman's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

