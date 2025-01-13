Elderly Woman Dies From Thermal Burns, Smoke Inhalation In Charles County Blaze: Fire Marshal

The fire marshal confirmed that Dora Lee Douglas, the homeowner, died from thermal burn injuries and smoke inhalation in the Hughesville fire, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Charles County Sheriff's deputies and EMS were called to Douglas' home on Driftwood Place shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, for a welfare check after a friend hadn’t heard from her in days.

Inside, first responders found Douglas dead with serious burn injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said they cannot rule out the possibility that Douglas accidentally ignited her clothing while near the kitchen stove.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Ms. Douglas, as well as the community affected by the tragic loss," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray stated.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Charles County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the origin of the fire.

"As we enter 2025, this is a solemn reminder of the importance of fire safety in our homes and communities,” Mowbray added.

“We encourage everyone to review fire safety practices, check smoke alarms, and ensure prevention measures are in place to reduce the risk of such devastating losses."

