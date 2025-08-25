Edward Stanley Stewart was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault and weapons charges after pleading guilty in July to a violent assault last year.

According to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office, on April 20, 2024, officers responded to a Waldorf apartment complex to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they made contact with Stewart, who was bleeding, had a torn shirt, and told first responders that he was shot by his victim. Stewart was later airlifted to MedStar Hospital Center for treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

Investigators determined that the day before the shooting, Stewart found his wife intoxicated in the victim’s apartment. After Stewart confronted the victim, he and his wife returned to their apartment.

The following day, Stewart continued to threaten the victim through text messages and warned him to stay away from his wife, prosecutors said.

Later, while walking his dog, Stewart saw the man working in a vacant apartment through a window, at which point he placed the dog in a vehicle, climbed through a window into the building, and confronted him again.

The two left the apartment, and shortly after, Stewart pulled out a gun, beginning another verbal confrontation that turned physical in the breezeway of the apartment building.

Prosecutors said the altercation then moved back inside the vacant apartment, where Stewart was shot multiple times by the victim, who was also armed.

At the time of the shooting, the Waldorf resident was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his previous convictions. On July 2, Stewart pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

