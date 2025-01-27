Drugs Worth Thousands Seized During Charles County Bust, Sheriff Says

On Thursday, Jan. 23, members of the Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a residence on the 4000 block of Vineyard Place as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search, detectives recovered more than $9,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey McIlwain Sr., was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, along with multiple related offenses.

McIlwain is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond as the investigation continues.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.