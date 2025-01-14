Fair 31°

Demetrius Antoine McKinney Busted For Drug Trafficking In MD

Charles County detectives uncovered a major drug trafficking operation in Newburg, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old man busted with crack cocaine and stolen vehicles. 

 Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Demetrius Antoine McKinney was arrested last week and later released on electronic monitoring following a bust at his home in the 9500 block of Oak Ridge Court, where they recovered the contraband.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for McKinney, leading to the seizure of: 

  • $14,000 worth of crack cocaine; 
  • A loaded handgun;
  • Several 50 and 100-round drum magazines for firearms;
  • Drug manufacturing and production materials;
  • Cash.

Detectives also recovered a stolen Cadillac and a stolen dirt bike

McKinney was hit with multiple charges, including drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute drugs, theft and other related offenses.

Just two days after his arrest, a judge released McKinney with the ankle monitor.

The investigation into McKinney is ongoing.

