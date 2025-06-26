Dejon Elijah Warren, 25, was arrested on June 20 by officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Services Section in connection with a May 18 incident on the 4500 block of Ruston Place, officials announced on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Warren was arguing with a neighbor when he retrieved an AR-15-style rifle.

The other person went back inside their home. That’s when Warren allegedly turned the gun on the neighbor’s dog, shooting and killing the animal, which was tied up outside the residence, police said.

He then fled the scene.

After an investigation, officers obtained a warrant for Warren’s arrest.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, felony animal cruelty, violation of probation, and firearms violations, according to the agency.

Warren is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.