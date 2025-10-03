'Decades of Work Vanished': Next Step Produce Farm Hit By $1M Fire In Newburg

Firefighters were called just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, to the 100’ x 75’ produce barn at Next Step Produce on Benton Road in Newburg, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Roughly 50 firefighters from the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department battled the flames for four hours before the fire was brought under control, but the damage was done.

The blaze caused an estimated $250,000 in structural damage and $800,000 in lost contents, investigators said.

The fire was determined to be accidental, sparked by discarded fireplace ashes that ignited combustible materials inside the barn.

No injuries were reported, but the damage was extensive.

The barn belonged to Heinz and Gabrielle Thomet of Next Step Produce, a family-run farm that has supplied grains, vegetables, and more to the region for decades.

According to family friend Whitney Valcarcel, insurance will cover the cost of certain things, but "it won’t meet the replacement value on anything."

Valcarcel said the fire destroyed “hundreds of thousands of dollars in product, numerous grain-cleaning, sorting, heating, drying and grinding machinery.”

"Their once bustling grain mill is no more and the grain cultivated and grown for decades has vanished with the smoke," she wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

"I am crushed for this passionate, hardworking, and humble family and am asking you to assist them in any way possible."

Next Step Produce has been a staple in the region for more than 25 years, cultivating what they call “morganic” (more than organic) grains, vegetables, spices, and fruits.

The farm supplied some of DC and Baltimore’s finest restaurants and bakeries and was once a fixture at the Dupont Circle farmers market before COVID.

After the pandemic, Thomet shifted heavily into grain production — including rice, wheat, and beans — providing not just food but also a hub for grain growers up and down the East Coast.

“On top of that, decades of work and germination testing, along with all the seeds saved, were also consumed in the fire,” Valcarcel wrote.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe “Next Step Produce Disaster Relief” had raised nearly $4,000 of its $30,000 goal from more than a dozen donors.

“Anything, including an encouraging word or gesture, would be of great help,” she added. “I thank you for reading this and I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers directed towards the Thomet family during this time.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"My dear friends Heinz and Gabrielle would never ask for your help and are not the kind of people to hold a grudge," Valcarcel wrote. "So instead of asking permission, I’ll seek the forgiveness they would never withhold.”

