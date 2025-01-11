Death Investigation Into Possible Hit-Run Crash In Waldorf Launched: Sheriff

The discovery was made around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, when a patrol officer traveling on Smallwood Drive West near St. Patrick’s Drive noticed a body lying in the eastbound lane.

At the same time, a concerned citizen called 911 to report the incident.

The officer approached the woman, identified as Zarria Courtney McDade, and found her unconscious and not breathing, officials said. CPR was performed until paramedics arrived, but McDade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic investigators and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene.

Authorities say McDade’s injuries are consistent with being struck by a vehicle; however, no witnesses have come forward, and no calls were made to to authorities before the officer’s arrival.

Police believe the incident occurred between 6 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. on Friday.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the cause of death.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident or who may know someone who travels the roadway and has fresh damage to their vehicle is asked to call PFC Skodzinski at 301-609-3282.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.