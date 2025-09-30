Waldorf resident David Wayne Coffren, 32, was arrested following a violent collision involving a Westlake High School football team — while he was driving with an unrestrained 7-year-old in his Camaro, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, officers from the sheriff's office were called to the 3700 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, when a driver struck the back of the bus, which was carrying 28 people, including players, coaches, and staff returning from Thomas Stone High School.

Paramedics responded and took two students to the Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that Coffren showed signs of impairment and driving under the influence of alcohol. Further, Coffren was transporting the child, who was not restrained in a booster seat.

Coffren was arrested on the scene, and the child was released to a family member. The school bus and car were disabled as a result of the crash.

He was charged with:

Driving while impaired;

Driving while impaired with a minor;

Reckless driving;

Speed greater than reasonable;

Failure to restrain a child in a car seat;

Other traffic violations.

Coffren is being held at the Charles County Detention Center pending a hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

