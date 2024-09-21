David Garnell Price, Jr., 41, of White Plains, was caught red-handed following the execution of a search warrant at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 17 in the 3300 block of Bushmill Place.

According to investigators from the sheriff's office, Price was located at the site of the bust in White Plains, and detectives seized over $3,000 worth of cocaine, drug distribution equipment, and two loaded handguns.

The arrest came following a lengthy investigation into reported drug distribution in the area.

Price was charged with drug distribution, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms due to a previous felony conviction, and other related offenses

On Friday, a judge ordered that Price be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The sheriff's office's Narcotics Enforcement Section is still investigating.

