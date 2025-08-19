Convicted Felons Busted With Guns, Drugs, Cash Near Waldorf Businesses: Sheriff

Deputies said the Neighborhood Enforcement Team launched an investigation in June 2025 after repeated complaints about drug trafficking in the 300 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, investigators observed 39-year-old Diontay Hattix of Waldorf and 28-year-old Domanic Marks-Wiggins of Washington, DC, engaged in what appeared to be a drug sale in a parking lot, officials said.

Afterward, officers stopped Marks-Wiggins’ vehicle. He ran but was quickly caught, and deputies recovered cannabis and a loaded 9mm handgun from his car.

Marks-Wiggins, a convicted felon prohibited from owning a firearm due to a prior violent felony, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a loaded firearm in a car;

Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition;

Possession of a firearm without a serial number;

Other related offenses.

On Monday, Aug. 18, officers executed a search warrant at Hattix’s home on Tadcaster Circle.

Inside, they found cannabis packaged for sale, cash, drug packaging materials, a handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, and high-capacity extended magazines, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hattix, also a convicted felon banned from having firearms, was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute cannabis;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Other related drug and firearm charges.

“The Neighborhood Enforcement Team is continuing to investigate,” the sheriff’s office said.

