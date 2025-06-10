‘Combative’ Teen Goes Off At Mattawoman MS—Chokes Student, Attacks Staffer, Sheriff Says

The chaos unfolded at Mattawoman Middle School in Charles County on Monday, June 9, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old student allegedly grabbed another teen by the neck, slammed them against a wall, and pinned them there, investigators said. When a school staff member tried to break it up, the student struck the adult in the chest and then ran from the scene.

That’s when a school resource officer stepped in, but the student was “combative”, the sheriff's office said, and had to be escorted to an office with help from another staffer.

The victim had visible neck injuries and was treated by the school nurse, the sheriff’s office said.

The 14-year-old was charged on a juvenile offense report with:

First-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Disturbing school activities.

The investigation is still ongoing as of Tuesday, June 10.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.