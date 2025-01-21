Cliffton Eugene Greenfield, 50, is wanted for first-degree assault following the violent altercation that was reported on Friday, Jan. 10, though he fled the area before officers arrived, leaving his relative with severe injuries that required hospital treatment.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and detectives have been searching for Greenfield; however, he has not been located. Detectives have described him as being 6-foot tall, weighing 220 pounds, and missing part of his left arm.

Officials are urging anyone with information about Greenfield's whereabouts to come forward. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to his arrest.

Tipsters can contact the Warrant Unit by calling (301) 861-7875.

