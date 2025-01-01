Charles County Woman Hits $48K Keno Jackpot With A Little Help From Her Friends (And Family)

The Southern Maryland woman, who asked to remain anonymous, turned $10 into a $48,108 windfall after a whimsical trip to Bridge Drive Inn in Calvert County on a friend's hunch.

“My friend felt lucky about Keno, but only from a certain Lottery store—the Bridge Drive Inn,” the winner shared, adding that this friend has been spot-on with premonitions in the past. Despite the liquor store being a bit of a trek, she decided to make the journey.

The plot thickened when she arrived and realized she had no idea what numbers to play.

“My friend was napping, so I didn’t want to call her,” she said. Turning to her mother, she was told to play family birthdays. “Everyone in the family is close to her, so that sounded like the right move.”

Her instincts—and family advice—paid off big time. After buying a 10-spot, 20-draw ticket, she asked her mother to check the results later that day.

That call was unforgettable.

“When she called me, she was out of breath—I thought something terrible had happened,” the winner recounted. Instead, it was life-changing news. “I didn’t believe it when she told me how much I’d won. I still don’t, in fact.”

The Bridge Drive Inn at 6654 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick also came out a winner, earning a $481.08 bonus from the Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

While the jackpot made the winner's day, she said the best part was telling her friend who sparked the adventure in the first place. “You should have seen my friend’s face when I told her,” she said with a laugh.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.