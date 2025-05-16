Charles County Man Who Pointed Gun At School Bus Full Of Kids Avoids More Jail Time

Richard William Ellis, 48, of Newburg, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 142 days suspended after pleading guilty to 19 counts of second-degree assault, the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday, May 16.

Ellis had already spent 142 days behind bars since his arrest in December 2024. He will now serve five years of supervised probation and was ordered to remove all firearms from his home.

The charges stem from a frightening incident last fall that left parents and students on edge in Charles County.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened on Sept. 20, 2024, as a bus filled with Piccowaxen Middle School students was dropping off Ellis' juvenile relative on Waverly Point Road in Newburg.

Another student reportedly made an insulting remark toward the child as they got off the bus.

That’s when Ellis pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward the back of the bus, then started walking toward it in what prosecutors described as an “aggressive manner.”

Thankfully, the bus was able to drive off safely, and no one was physically injured.

Officers later recovered a gun at Ellis’ home that matched the description provided by students on the bus.

He was arrested on Dec. 23, 2024, after turning himself in to authorities.

During the sentencing hearing on May 13, Assistant State’s Attorney Charmayne Clark called Ellis' actions "terrorizing," telling the court that he “terrorized a bus full of children.”

Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse added, “He is the adult and to do that to a bunch of kids on a bus – it is so wrong. That was a really bad thing to do.”

Ellis will remain under strict supervision for the next five years as part of his probation.Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

